UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- According to Trooper Morton, Shawnique Hudson has been found.

They would like to thank the public for their help.

______________________________

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – State police needs your help locating a missing woman.

Shawnique Hudson, 31, was last seen in the Beckley area around September 2nd and was last heard from on September 6th.

Hudson is approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

If you know where Hudson is, please contact police.