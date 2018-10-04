State Police Investigating Hostage Situation That Led to Shooting

SCARBRO ,WV (WOAY) -An investigation is underway after a hostage situation resulted in a shooting that left one person dead.

First Sergeant K.E. Tawes of West Virginia State Police tells Newswatch a woman called police saying she was in a hostage situation.

Officers say when they showed up, they entered and began negotiating with the suspect. We’re told at one point, that suspect gave officers a reason to shoot.

The woman has been taken to a local hospital at this time the extent of her injuries is unknown, witnesses say the woman was shot in the hand.

Once police identify the suspect we will let you know.

