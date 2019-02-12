UPDATE: State Police In Oak Hill Need Your Help Identifying A Person For Theft

UPDATE: WV State Police still needs the public’s help in identifying a person for theft.

DECEMBER 20, 2019: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – State Police need your help identifying a person wanted for breaking into a car at Plateau Medical Center.

The subject is wanted for questioning in a breaking and entering of a vehicle and use of a stolen credit card.

The crime occurred in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot.