UPDATE: State Police In Oak Hill Need Your Help Identifying A Person For Theft

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 12, 2019, 10:25 am

UPDATE: WV State Police still needs the public’s help in identifying a person for theft.
————————-
DECEMBER 20, 2019: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – State Police need your help identifying a person wanted for breaking into a car at Plateau Medical Center.
 The subject is wanted for questioning in a breaking and entering of a vehicle and use of a stolen credit card.
The crime occurred in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot.
Any assistance in identifying the subject will be greatly appreciated.  Please contact the WVSP Oak Hill Detachment at 304-469-2915 with any information.
Tyler Barker

