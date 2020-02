BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – State Police in Beckley need your help finding a missing man.

Roy “Glenn” Mahan, 52 of Soak Creek is missing.

He was last seen driving his vehicle a 2009 maroon Subaru Forester with a WV plate number of 1RX-626.

Mahan is from Soak Creek, but he could be anywhere from Eccles to Coal City, where he visits often.

Mahan was last seen Missing early Tuesday morning around 1-1:30am.

If you have any information contact State Police at 304-256-6700.