State Police in Beckley need your help finding a woman

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2019, 11:40 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – State Police in Beckley need your help finding a woman who is a suspect in a case.

The West Virginia State Police, Beckley Detachment is trying to obtain a phone number and or a location to the whereabouts of Rebecca Baxter.  Ms. Baxter is a suspect in a case that is being investigated by Cpl. S. R. Moore of the Beckley Detachment.  Cpl. Moore is asking for help from anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Baxter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Moore at 304-256-6700

Tyler Barker

