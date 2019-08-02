Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
State Police in Beckley looking for two men wanted in regards to an investigation

Tyler Barker Aug 02, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cpl. S. R. Moore is looking for Eric Thornquest and Brandon Donell in regards to an investigation.

If anyone has any information as to where these two men may be, they are asked to contact Cpl. Moore at the Beckley State Police Detachment at 304-256-6700

Tyler Barker

