Home NewsWatch Featured State Police in Beckley looking for two men wanted in regards to an investigation
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
State Police in Beckley looking for two men wanted in regards to an investigation
By Tyler BarkerAug 02, 2019, 10:53 am
30
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cpl. S. R. Moore is looking for Eric Thornquest and Brandon Donell in regards to an investigation.
If anyone has any information as to where these two men may be, they are asked to contact Cpl. Moore at the Beckley State Police Detachment at 304-256-6700
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com