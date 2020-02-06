State of Emergency issued for McDowell County due to flooding

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A State of Emergency has been issued for McDowell County due to flooding.

The McDowell County offices of Emergency Services has issued a LOCAL State of Emergency for McDowell County due to flooding across the entire county.

Officials tell WOAY that numerous roads are closed due to high water and debris. Creeks are overflowing embankments and water is being reported in a few basements across homes in the County.

911 officials are urging residents to stay home and avoid traveling on any roads.

