State of Emergency and burn ban still in effect after recent rainfall

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Officials want to remind everyone that the state is still under a State of Emergency and the burn ban is still in effect.

West Virginia counties received some beneficial rains earlier this week but it wasn’t enough to end the drought. Most of our area picked up around an inch of rain. Some areas picked up almost 2″, while others picked up a little over 1/2″. In southern West Virginia, we would need between 6-12 inches of rain to completely wipe away the drought according to NOAA.

The National Weather Services predicts that the drought will continue to persist for the rest of October.

This State of Emergency follows a proclamation, issued by Gov. Justice on Sept. 20, 2019, and amended on Sept. 23, 2019, which bans all outdoor burning throughout the state with limited exceptions. The burning ban is still in effect. Click here to read more about the burning ban

Drought conditions in all 55 counties are forecast to escalate.

As part of today’s State of Emergency, the Governor has directed state officials to:

Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to drought emergency response.

Place the state Emergency Operations Center in a stand-by status, unless activation is deemed necessary and appropriate.

Restrict the use of water for the purposes of dust control at construction and industrial sites, except as required under terms of permits issued for the same.

Monitor existing water sources for the presence of contaminants, including harmful algae blooms, which tend to propagate more readily in warmer and shallower waters.

Gov. Justice has also issued voluntary guidelines for the residents of West Virginia to:

Cease non-agricultural irrigation in the state, including those for strictly recreational purposes.

Limit washing or cleaning vehicles and/or structures where not otherwise required by law.

Limit use of public drinking water systems to minimal standards for good personal hygiene, food preparation, laundry, livestock, and pets, and other reasonable purposes.

Cease the filling of private swimming pools.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by further proclamation.