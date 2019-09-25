State Goes into Business with Hungary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – The European country Hungary and the state of West Virginia have agreed to do business.

Hungarian officials were in Charleston Tuesday to sign an economic cooperation agreement. The document doesn’t guarantee any specific deals but signals that Hungary and West Virginia want to work together to enhance economic relations.

Governor Jim Justice says he thinks some exciting things could come out of the partnership. He says West Virginian exports to Hungary last year reached $6.4 million and included machinery, chemicals and plastics.

West Virginia is the third state to sign similar agreements with Hungary.