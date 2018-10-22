Search
State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating An Arson Fire In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 22, 2018, 10:58 am

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that was intentionally set.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, they were dispatched to an arson fire on Mills Avenue in MacArthur on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at around 3:20 am.  Forced entry was made into the residence where the a fire was intentionally set.  Three residents were in the house at the time and all three got out of the house with no injuries.

Mabscott Fire responded and put out the fire before it completely spread throughout the house.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Dep. Schack with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300.  Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or www.wvcrimestoppers.com.

Tyler Barker

