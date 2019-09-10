State Farm Agent Donates Fire Kit To Bluefield Fire Department

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- Fire prevention week is coming up in a few weeks and Bluefield firefighters have something new to share with the community.

State Farm agent Brandon Disney donated a fire kit to the Bluefield Fire Department this afternoon. The kits include brochures, pamphlets, stickers, and banners to help kids become aware of fire safety. Though this kit was donated to the fire department, they are available to purchase by the community.

“It’s important. It saves lives, it helps with insurance costs, helps with injuries and saves property. There’s a lot of things that it really helps with,” said Disney.

Fire prevention week is October 7 through 12.