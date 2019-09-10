Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News State Farm Agent Donates Fire Kit To Bluefield Fire Department
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

State Farm Agent Donates Fire Kit To Bluefield Fire Department

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 10, 2019, 17:52 pm

21
0

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- Fire prevention week is coming up in a few weeks and Bluefield firefighters have something new to share with the community.

State Farm agent Brandon Disney donated a fire kit to the Bluefield Fire Department this afternoon. The kits include brochures, pamphlets, stickers, and banners to help kids become aware of fire safety. Though this kit was donated to the fire department, they are available to purchase by the community.

“It’s important. It saves lives, it helps with insurance costs, helps with injuries and saves property. There’s a lot of things that it really helps with,” said Disney.

Fire prevention week is October 7 through 12.

Previous PostOne Dead After Motorcycle Crash In Raleigh County
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X