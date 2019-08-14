Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
State Fair Showcases Home Grown Products

Charistin Clark Aug 14, 2019

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WOAY)- The State Fair has provided people with more than fun and food. It’s also provided people the opportunity to learn more about what is being grown in our state.

Inside the country store, vendors are set up to provide samples and information on the products they make. Some of these vendors include vineyards and wineries, snacks, and handmade soaps.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see what is actually going on in the state and what people are doing,” said Daniel Vineyards employee Lesa Spears.

If you have a chance, make sure to stop by and try out some of their free samples.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

