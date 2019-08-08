BREAKING NEWS
State Fair of West Virginia Kicks Off

Anna SaundersBy Aug 08, 2019, 19:22 pm

FAIRLEA, W.Va (WOAY) – Today was the first official day of the West Virginia State Fair. 

The morning was full of shows and contests, and then this afternoon the rides and the food vendors opened up at 2. Visitors came in from all over the country including these visitors from Florida who were some of the first to ride the Ring of Fire. 
“Very fun and when we got off we got very dizzy,” Gabriele Roselli said.
All morning while the rides were closed, crews were inspecting every single ride to make sure they were ready for the visitors. 
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

