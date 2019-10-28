State Fair announces 9th annual Christmas barn decorating contest

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Local civic groups and businesses are invited to participate in the 9th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. Participants will have the opportunity to decorate one of ten horse barns located adjacent to Route 219 North.

Kelly Collins, State Fair of WV CEO stated, “This is always an exciting competition for us and it is becoming a great tradition for the community. We are thrilled to see what creativity and holiday spirit entrants come up with this season!”

The winning entry will receive $300, with second and third place receiving $200 and $100 respectively. Only the east end of the barns will be decorated and work must be completed by Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Phone 304-645-1090 or visit the State Fair office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:00 pm to get an entry form and details.

Don’t forget to visit the State Fair’s Facebook page to cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” award and help the winning entry receive a selection of State Fair merchandise!

The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar statewide economic impact, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. The 96th annual State Fair of West Virginia is a 10-day event scheduled for August 13-22nd, 2020. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.

