Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch State court rules Gov. Jim Justice’s firms didn’t soil water
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

State court rules Gov. Jim Justice’s firms didn’t soil water

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 09, 2018, 21:41 pm

11
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court says two of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies weren’t responsible for contaminating the wells of more than a dozen families.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the court Thursday upheld a 2016 ruling by a Wyoming County circuit judge. The families’ appeal said there was jury interference, witness intimidation and undisclosed jury connections to Dynamic Energy Inc. and Mechel Bluestone Inc., among other issues.

In 2014, 16 families sued the companies, alleging the Coal Mountain surface mining operation contaminated their well water with arsenic and lead. The families showed the water was contaminated but couldn’t prove the companies caused it.

The justice left it up to the lower court whether to proceed on an earlier ruling that Dynamic Energy had violated an order to provide replacement water.

Comments

comments

Previous PostLarge Turnout For Oak Hill City Council Meeting in Support of Local Ministry
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: