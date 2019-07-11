State Board Passes Four-Class Proposal

WOAY – The West Virginia State Board of Education voted 7-2 Wednesday to pass a WVSSAC proposal that would split high schools into four classes for both boys and girls basketball with a two-year trial period, starting in the 2020-21 school year.

This was the formal vote for the proposal, following a previous vote in May to move it to a public comment period; the May vote finished 7-1. Schools would be classified not just on enrollment size, but also on location and additional factors.

The official enrollment count will be done in October, keeping in line with how they reclassified schools in the past. Only if the basketball trial of four classes is successful would officials consider applying the four-class system to additional sports. There will be no changes made to the 2019-20 athletic year.

The proposal will now sit in the Secretary of State’s office for 60 days before becoming law in mid-September.