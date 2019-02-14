EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
State Board Of Education Votes To Close Elementary School In McDowell County
By Tyler BarkerFeb 14, 2019, 13:35 pm
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The State Board of Education has approved to close Anawalt Elementary School in McDowell County.
The State Board of Education met today and voted to close the school down.
Students who attend Anawalt Elementary School will either attend Kimball Elementary or Welch Elementary School next year.
