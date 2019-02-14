Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
State Board Of Education Votes To Close Elementary School In McDowell County

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 14, 2019, 13:35 pm

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The State Board of Education has approved to close Anawalt Elementary School in McDowell County.

The State Board of Education met today and voted to close the school down.

Students who attend Anawalt Elementary School will either attend Kimball Elementary or Welch Elementary School next year.

Tyler Barker

