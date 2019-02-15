State B.O.E. and AFT Fayette Presidents Pleased with Updated Omnibus Bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – The state House of Delegates passed their own version of the Omnibus bill on Thursday, sending it back to the Senate for another vote.

“I think the most important parts are that the… changes made will directly affect student performance,” said state Board of Education president Dave Perry.

Many teachers disagreed with the original bill, including unlimited public charter schools and education savings accounts. The House’s version of the bill addressed some of teachers’ biggest concerns.

“The big changes were the ESAs completely taken out, seniority is back [and] charter schools have been limited,” said AFT Fayette president Tega Toney.

Perry expressed that he doesn’t believe West Virginia needs charter schools.

Other changes include the removal of paycheck protection and the non-severability clause. Toney and Perry said they don’t expect the Senate to be happy with the new bill.

“We are watching it as it goes through the Senate and–probably–as it goes through the conference committee,” said Toney.