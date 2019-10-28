Standing room only at Fayette County Commission Meeting Showing Support for Wolf Creek Trails

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Volunteer crews have been working on the bike trails at the Wolf Creek Business Park in Fayetteville for the past four to five years. On Friday, many of those volunteers and other supporters of the trail filled the room at the Fayette County Commission meeting to see about getting the funding needed to complete the project.

Andrew Forron, the owner of New River Bikes in Fayetteville, has been one of those volunteers working on the trails, and he saw the cause so worthy that he closed down his shop for the duration of the meeting.

“We’re closing for at least an hour however long it takes so that everyone that works here and hangs out here can go up to the meeting,” he said. “It’s super important for the area. We have great natural resources. We have world-class whitewater and world-class rock climbing which you can’t build. We don’t world-class trails or we don’t have enough world-class trails and we can build those. This is a huge opportunity to do that, and we want to go up and get everyone we can to show support, so it’s certainly worth closing. It’s huge for the area.”

According to the Urban Renewal Authority, who own most of the property at Wolf Creek, the volunteers who come out once a month to work on the trails have cut the cost in the half for the company that will need to come in and finish the job. At the meeting, the request for proposal submitted will ask for $250,000 from the little over $700,000 the county has in coal severance money.

“What they need now is kind of the big guns or some pieces of equipment to finalize and finish what they basically have started in volunteering here in the county,” County Commission President Denise Scalph said.

It was presented to the county by those in the room as a win-win. The goal is to bring more people to area as well as businesses.

“It’s just time. We need to do that,” Farron said. “The community wants it and we’ll help any way we can. We’ve donated tons of time to it and we’ll continue doing it because we enjoy it and it’s worth it.”

Now that the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney has the RFP, he will look it over and it will be brought back up at the November 8th meeting.