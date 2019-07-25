Staley, Blackburn Named to Watch Lists

WOAY – West Virginia redshirt junior kicker Evan Staley was named Wednesday to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which goes annually to the best kicker in college football.
The Hampshire County native has appeared in 25 total games through 2017 & 2018, and connected on 16 of 20 field goal attempts last season. He has 141 total points, and a career long of 49 yards. Staley is the fourth Mountaineer named to a preseason watch list this summer.
Virginia Tech now has five players on various watch lists, as Oscar Bradburn is on the list for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter. Bradburn, originally from Sydney, Australia, recorded an average of 42.6 yards per punt 2018, and was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.
Watch List Update – July 24
West Virginia
Jovanni Haskins (Mackey), Colton McKivitz (Outland), Josh Sills (Outland), Evan Staley (Lou Groza)
Marshall
Levi Brown (Rimington & Outland), Chris Jackson (Thorpe), Armani Levias (Mackey)
Virginia Tech
Rayshard Ashby (Bronko Nagurski), Oscar Bradburn (Ray Guy), Damon Hazelton (Biletnikoff), Dalton Keene (Mackey), Ryan Willis (Maxwell)