Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Stabbing In Raleigh County Leaves One Person Dead, Another In Critical Condition
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Stabbing In Raleigh County Leaves One Person Dead, Another In Critical Condition

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 20, 2018, 13:35 pm

0
0

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead and another in critical condition after a stabbing.

Sgt. Goodson with the West Virginia State Police tells WOAY that a call came in at around 7 pm Thursday evening of a stabbing.  When Troopers arrived they found a male and female victim with stab wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.  The male victim passed away due to his injuries and the female is in critical condition at CAMC.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident and more details will be released when they are available.

Stay with WOAY News for updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives