St. Patrick Table of Plenty Makes May Menu Moves

HINTON, WV (WOAY) —What winter winds and spring snows couldn’t accomplish, the St. Patrick Annual Rummage Sale set for the weekend of May 4th and 5th has, bringing about a change in schedule for the Table of Plenty Soup and Sandwich held alternating Wednesdays,

“It takes time, effort, and coordination to bring about this annual bargain basement event,” said Larry Hylton, a founding-member of the Table of Plenty. “And it takes space, lots of space. In fact,” he added, “it takes all the space. The least we can do is make room for them to prepare for the Rummage Sale and lend a hand getting the hall ready for the Table of Plenty when it is over.”

The St. Patrick Rummage Sale has a long history of providing a wide variety of quality household goods and merchandise, including clothing; literally at pennies on the dollar. “The prices put on the items offered for sale are unbelievable,” Hylton said. “The only better bargains are the free meals offered by the Table of Plenty.”

To accommodate the Rummage Sale, in May the Table of Plenty community meals will be offered Wednesday May 16 and May 30, with the usual 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. serving times.

“The Table of Plenty at St. Patrick Catholic Church is now in its second year,” explained Father Rey Landicho, Pastor of St. Patrick. “Over the past 18 months,” he said, “we have been able to provide close to 5,000 meals to members of the greater Hinton community. We are so grateful for the volunteers whose hard work and dedication, and the generosity of our supporters, that together make this possible. Truly, we are blessed to have had this opportunity; what a wonderful experience it has been.”

The Table of Plenty Soup and Sandwich is held bi-weekly on alternating Wednesdays at the St. Patrick Parish Hall at Temple St. and 2nd Avenue in downtown Hinton. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge. To help support this community project of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Patrick Friars Club, contributions can be sent to The Friars Club c/o St. Patrick Catholic Church, 309 Second Ave, Hinton WV 25951.

