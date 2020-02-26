OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – This Friday to kick off Lenten season SS Peter and Paul Catholic School is hosting their annual fish fry.

For the next five Fridays at 4:30 to 7 p.m. SS Peter and Paul Catholic School will be serving the community. Attendees may dine in or carry out.

“We have people come from Beckley, Hinton, Summersville, it means a lot to us to open our doors and have our guest come in and share the season with us,” said parent Laura Killiany.

To volunteer or to donate desserts contact SS Peter and Paul Catholic School.