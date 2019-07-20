Sprint and U.S. Cellular Say Influx of People for Jamboree Shouldn’t Affect Cell Service

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – With thousands of new people in the area, you may be wondering what that might mean for cell phone service.

With so many more people in one confined area, that can make it difficult for cell phone towers to work at the normal speeds. Those at Sprint say the company is aware of all the people that will be in the area, but they do not expect that to affect service or coverage.

“Sprint has a great network in the area. We have amazing towers. We are constantly expanding our network and our bandwidth all the time,” Beckley Store Manager Justin Thurmer said. “Yes, there’s going to be a lot of people in the area. Yes, it going to take up a lot of the network, but we have the greatest network around. There’s absolutely no reason that it should affect the services in any way.”

We also heard back from U.S. Cellular about their coverage. Here is what a spokesperson had to say:

“U.S. Cellular is aware that there will be an influx of visitors to the area for the World Scout Jamboree. We have a strong network along US RT19, in town Mt. Hope, Fayetteville and Oak Hill areas, and our engineers are constantly monitoring it. Much of the event grounds will have Wi-Fi access, and we will make adjustments as needed to help ensure an excellent customer experience.”

We reached out to all the major cell phone carries but have not heard back from the others.