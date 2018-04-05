Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Spring Snow Causes Weekend Cancellations

Rachel Ayers Apr 05, 2018, 21:28 pm

BECKLEY– The Opening Day of Trails set for this weekend has had to be rescheduled due to weather.

Originally, WVU Tech and Active Southern West Virginia were set to partner this weekend for the Opening Day of Trails to celebrate spring and everything West Virginia has to offer in the outdoors.

The kid bike safety rodeo, color run and doggie dash have been cancelled and rescheduled for April 21st. There will still be a group bike ride this Saturday. You can find all the latest info on this event on the Active Southern WV Facebook page.

