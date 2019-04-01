Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Spring operating hours in effect at New River Gorge
Local News

Spring operating hours in effect at New River Gorge

Tyler Barker Apr 01, 2019

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) – New River Gorge National River has begun its spring operating hours for park facilities.

The hours will be in effect from Monday to May 23.

Superintendent Lizzie Watts says the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sandstone Visitor Center will be open Fridays through Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Grandview Visitor Center will be closed for April but will reopen noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays in May.

All other park facilities are open for the spring, including campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, roads and most trails. Normally the park is open 24 hours a day, but some roads or areas may be temporarily closed.

Long-term and temporary closures are listed online .

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

