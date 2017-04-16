    •
    The Spring League: Team East vs. West

    Matt DigbyBy Apr 15, 2017, 23:08 pm

    The Spring League kicked off at the Greenbrier on Saturday as the East and West teams went up against one another.  Despite a good showing from former Mountaineer running back Noel Devine, Team East was unable to get on the board in the first half and West took advantage of a second quarter field goal and touchdown pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson to Jordan Thompson to win a low-scoring affair 10-6.

