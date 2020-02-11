Sponsors needed and teams forming for Volleyball 4 Autism

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Students in New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club are preparing for Volleyball 4 Autism, a fundraiser for The Un-Prescription, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1405 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Teams are forming and sponsors are needed.

“Volleyball 4 Autism is a culmination of what our social services students have learned. They’re able to plan and organize, to write grants and to follow up with donors. With this event, we’re taking the things that they’ve learned and putting them into practice to go beyond what they’ve read in books,” New River CTC Assistant Professor of Social Services Dr. Kelli White explained. “It’s a great experience for them. We see former students come back to help and participate.”

White started Volleyball 4 Autism over a decade ago to help provide more families with access to diagnostic services through Autism Health. Now, college students run the fundraiser.

Autism Health and the non-profit, The Un-Prescription, has helped hundreds of families by providing natural approaches to treat underlying medical problems that can cause difficult behaviors and aggression, sleep problems, constipation, delayed language and poor social skills. The center, based in Beckley, currently serves patients from 16 states, but funds raised through Volleyball 4 Autism help West Virginia families.

Registration for teams of eight is $100 if registered before the event or $150 at the door, and the 2020 event will have two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience. T-shirt sponsorships are available for $100, now through March 15.

The 2020 tournament will kick-off at 9 a.m. with the battle for the net challenge between the West Virginia State Troopers and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Jan-Care and the Beckley Police Department.

For additional information on Volleyball 4 Autism, to register a team, donate or sponsor the event email volleyball4autism@gmail.com.