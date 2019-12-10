Spirit of Beckley dinner in Beckley-Raleigh convention center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Spirit of Beckley Community Service Award was held at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention center. It is an award given annually to an individual, who has, throughout his or her life, selflessly worked to enrich the area and positively affect the lives of the people that reside there. Cory Beasley ,Greg Darby and Little General Stores were being honored at the dinner.

“Good deeds are done everyday and and in this day and age we don’t see good news all the time, this is one of those feel good stories. Spirit of Beckley always brings the community to celebrate that individual,”said CEO Jay Rist.

The Spirit of Beckley has been the largest fundraiser of the year for the YMCA. Donations made in honor of the Spirit of Beckley recipient directly benefit the Y’s youth programs.