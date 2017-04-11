    •
    Spicer suggests even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 11, 2017, 15:20 pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons.

    Hitler killed Jews during the Holocaust using gas chambers at concentration camps.

    Spicer, comparing Hitler to Syria’s Bashar Assad, said Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

    An April 4 chemical weapons attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and the U.S. has blamed Assad. Turkey’s health minister said Tuesday that test results confirm sarin gas was used.

    Spicer later tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his own people “in the same way” as Assad.

