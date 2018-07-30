BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Special Election to Decide Who Will Fill Open Supreme Court Seat
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Special Election to Decide Who Will Fill Open Supreme Court Seat

Rachel AyersBy Jul 30, 2018, 21:20 pm

23
0

CHARLESTON– Those interested in being a part of the West Virginia supreme court will now get the opportunity.

With the recent retirement of Justice Menis Ketchum, a seat is now open on the state Supreme Court of Appeals. Those interested in running for this open seat can file with the Secretary of State’s Office from August 6th through the 21st.

Candidates for the position must be at least 30 years old; residents of this state for at least five years prior to election; and admitted to practice law for at least ten years prior to the election.

Judges are now elected on a non-partisan basis. This special election will happen on November 6th.

Previous PostNearly 2,000 Customers With Out Power In Several Counties
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
9
hours
1
0
minutes
1
9
seconds
0
1
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives