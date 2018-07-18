Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
SPEAK OUT! And LOUD Crowd Is Being Held To Help Those With Parkinson's Disease

By Jul 18, 2018

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY)- Marshall University is hosting a special class to help those with Parkinson’s Disease.

 

T new therapy regime, speak out! and loud crowd, helps to emphasis speaking as speaking is one function that can be difficult for individuals who suffer from Parkinson’s, according to a press release from the university.

 

Th university’s speech and hearing center is offering speak out! and loud crowd beginning next month and is looking for members to attend.

 

The sessions will take place at the following locations: 

6 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital Parkinson’s Support Group meeting located in the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room in Huntington;

6 p.m., Tuesday, August 7, at the Kings-Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) Parkinson’s Support Group located in the KDMC Health Education Center in Ashland, Kentucky;

6 p.m., Monday, August 20, at the Charleston Parkinson’s Support Group, which meets at Blessed Sacrament Church on 305 E Street in South Charleston, West Virginia.

 

For more information on the SPEAK OUT! And LOUD Crowd programs, you can contact Ernay Adams at ernay.adams@marshall.edu or by calling (304) 696-3644.

 

 

 

 

Daniella Hankey

