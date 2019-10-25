Spartan Soccer Claims Sectional Championships

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Both Greenbrier East soccer teams are headed to regionals after winning Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 titles Thursday night.

The Spartan boys faced an early deficit to Princeton in the first game of the evening, but Seth Baker’s goal meant the match was tied 1-1 at halftime. After both teams had multiple chances to take the lead, Greenbrier East scored what would be the game-winning goal with 11 minutes to play; Adam Seams’ free kick was deflected on to the post, but Oier Martinez was in position to score on the rebound. Seams scored several minutes later to extend the lead in a 3-1 win.

In the girls’ matchup, Greenbrier East created most of the early chances against Woodrow Wilson, as Elinor McLeod opened the scoring with under 10 minutes until halftime. The Lady Spartans added a second goal after halftime through Gracelynn Denning, and held off a late rally to win 2-1 and defend their sectional title.

Both teams will play George Washington next Thursday in Charleston for the regional championship.