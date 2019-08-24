Spartan Races Happening This Weekend In Glen Jean

The race is taking place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. The championship race kicks off the two-day event beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning.

“What the athletes will be doing is carrying sandbags, crawling under barbed wire, climbing ropes, climbing over walls and a bunch of different other obstacles, some technical, some easy and over a 13.8-mile course,” said sports media liaison Steve Hammond.

There will also be a sprint race held Sunday morning and a kid’s course both Saturday and Sunday for the younger participants.

You can help cheer on the athletes as they conquer vigorous obstacles as a spectator for $25, as well.

If you’re interested in participating in a race, it’s not too late to sign up. Spots are still open for each race, so make sure to check out their website at spartan.com.