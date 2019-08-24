Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Spartan Races Happening This Weekend In Glen Jean

Charistin ClarkBy Aug 23, 2019, 20:00 pm

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (WOAY)- Preparations are almost complete for this year’s Spartan Race.

The race is taking place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. The championship race kicks off the two-day event beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning.

“What the athletes will be doing is carrying sandbags, crawling under barbed wire, climbing ropes, climbing over walls and a bunch of different other obstacles, some technical, some easy and over a 13.8-mile course,” said sports media liaison Steve Hammond.

There will also be a sprint race held Sunday morning and a kid’s course both Saturday and Sunday for the younger participants.

You can help cheer on the athletes as they conquer vigorous obstacles as a spectator for $25, as well.

If you’re interested in participating in a race, it’s not too late to sign up. Spots are still open for each race, so make sure to check out their website at spartan.com.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV.

