Spartan Races Happening This Weekend In Glen Jean

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (WOAY)- Preparations are almost complete for this year’s Spartan Race.
“What the athletes will be doing is carrying sandbags, crawling under barbed wire, climbing ropes, climbing over walls and a bunch of different other obstacles, some technical, some easy and over a 13.8-mile course,” said sports media liaison Steve Hammond.
There will also be a sprint race held Sunday morning and a kid’s course both Saturday and Sunday for the younger participants.
You can help cheer on the athletes as they conquer vigorous obstacles as a spectator for $25, as well.
If you’re interested in participating in a race, it’s not too late to sign up. Spots are still open for each race, so make sure to check out their website at spartan.com.