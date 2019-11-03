BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Spaghetti for Musical Theater
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Spaghetti for Musical Theater

AvatarBy Nov 03, 2019, 14:21 pm

33
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The children and community members of Beckley’s Children Theater Ministry cooked Spaghetti dinners to fundraise for their next play Charlottes Web the Musical.  The children all participated by collecting money and passing out drinks and desserts.

Head Director of Beckley’s Children Theater says that the arts are important and it helps kids be brave.”I’ve seen kids who came here and they were whispering lines and now they have lead roles.”

She says that this prepares them for the future because they will have to speak up in school and in a work environment.

You can find more information on their website beckleychildrentheater.org

Previous PostCar Crashes Into Home Early This Morning
Avatar

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X