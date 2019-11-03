Spaghetti for Musical Theater

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The children and community members of Beckley’s Children Theater Ministry cooked Spaghetti dinners to fundraise for their next play Charlottes Web the Musical. The children all participated by collecting money and passing out drinks and desserts.

Head Director of Beckley’s Children Theater says that the arts are important and it helps kids be brave.”I’ve seen kids who came here and they were whispering lines and now they have lead roles.”

She says that this prepares them for the future because they will have to speak up in school and in a work environment.

You can find more information on their website beckleychildrentheater.org