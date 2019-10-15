Southern WV Reentry Council Hosts First Annual Employer Breakfast

BEAVER, W.Va (WOAY) – The Southern West Virginia Reentry Council held its very first Employer Breakfast on Tuesday. They invited business leaders to learn about the incentives of hiring those who have been incarcerated.

The event took place at the Federal Corrections Institute in Beaver and it featured speakers from various backgrounds to talk about the positives for both employers and those trying to reenter society. For the business owners who attended that already hire the formerly incarcerated, it was about ways to get other businesses on board.

“There’s a lot of good employees that are available that can be bonded with on-the- job training programs and some of things we covered here today that if they would look at those folks, they may find their next employee coming out of prison,” George Whittington, a business owner who spoke at the event, said.

Some of the incentives presented included tax incentives and free money for on-the-job training. Whittington also encouraged the crowd to look beyond someone’s record and look at their abilities and willingness.