Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Southern WV Reentry Council Hosts First Annual Employer Breakfast
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Southern WV Reentry Council Hosts First Annual Employer Breakfast

Anna SaundersBy Oct 15, 2019, 17:35 pm

33
0

BEAVER, W.Va (WOAY) – The Southern West Virginia Reentry Council held its very first Employer Breakfast on Tuesday. They invited business leaders to learn about the incentives of hiring those who have been incarcerated.

The event took place at the Federal Corrections Institute in Beaver and it featured speakers from various backgrounds to talk about the positives for both employers and those trying to reenter society. For the business owners who attended that already hire the formerly incarcerated, it was about ways to get other businesses on board. 

“There’s a lot of good employees that are available that can be bonded with on-the- job training programs and some of things we covered here today that if they would look at those folks, they may find their next employee coming out of prison,” George Whittington, a business owner who spoke at the event, said. 

Some of the incentives presented included tax incentives and free money for on-the-job training. Whittington also encouraged the crowd to look beyond someone’s record and look at their abilities and willingness.

Previous PostUPDATE: Cochran’s trial date delayed until next year
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X