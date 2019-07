FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Southbound lanes along RT.19 are back open after crews battled a semi-truck fire.

The fire was reported around 9:30 P.M., at Sun Mine Rd., just past the Boy Scouts of America building.

On scene, officials tell Newswatch, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time it’s unclear how the fire started.

If more details become available we’ll provide updates