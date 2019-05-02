Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Southbound Exit 1 On and Off Ramps on I-77 at Bluefield to Close May 6,7 for Resurfacing

Tyler BarkerBy May 02, 2019, 14:18 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that, as part of the final I-77 Bluefield to Princeton rehabilitation and reconstruction project, on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7, the southbound on and off ramps at Exit 1 at Bluefield, will be closed while the contractor rubblizes the existing concrete and resurfaces.

Due to the width of the equipment and possible damage to vehicles riding on the rubblized concrete, it is impossible to let traffic through during this time.

DOH will continue to have some advanced flaggers onsite to help guide motorists if necessary. There are some suggested detours for those 2 days, as well.

