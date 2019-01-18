South Carolina Man Arrested In Beckley After 64,000 Dollars Worth Of Heroin Is Discovered

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man from South Carolina is in jail after police find 64,000 dollars worth of Heroin in Beckley.

On 01-18-2019 the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made up of law enforcement officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley PD and WV State Police, executed a search warrant at 219 Rural Acres Drive in Beckley, WV.

Officers seized 320 grams of heroin which is equivalent to 1600 doses and has a value of $64,000. Two firearms were also seized from the residence.

Patrick Dean Simpson of Clinton, South Carolina was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.