Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch South Carolina Man Arrested In Beckley After 64,000 Dollars Worth Of Heroin Is Discovered
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

South Carolina Man Arrested In Beckley After 64,000 Dollars Worth Of Heroin Is Discovered

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 18, 2019, 15:11 pm

254
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man from South Carolina is in jail after police find 64,000 dollars worth of Heroin in Beckley.

On 01-18-2019 the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made up of law enforcement officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley PD and WV State Police, executed a search warrant at 219 Rural Acres Drive in Beckley, WV.

Officers seized 320 grams of heroin which is equivalent to 1600 doses and has a value of $64,000. Two firearms were also seized from the residence.

Patrick Dean Simpson of Clinton, South Carolina was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Previous PostWVU Dentistry to offer free children's dental exams
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X