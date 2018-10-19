Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News South Carolina elementary school teacher fired after video shows her kicking 11-year-old student
National NewsNewsWatch

South Carolina elementary school teacher fired after video shows her kicking 11-year-old student

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 19, 2018, 16:05 pm

5
0

A South Carolina elementary school teacher was fired after a video showed her kicking one of her students on school surveillance video earlier this month.

Students told authorities that Tierra Walker dumped the 11-year-old boy out of his chair and onto the floor for being disruptive during class on Oct. 4. Students said Walker then dragged the boy across the floor in front of them and left him in the doorway.

The video shows Walker throwing the boy’s backpack in the hallway and kicking his body so she could close the classroom door, newly released police video shows. The boy attempted to re-enter the class but Walker had locked the door, according to police.

Walker has since been fired, according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.

The boy’s mother, Taneisha Johnson, told police that she wanted to press charges against Walker for assaulting her son. Maj. John Grainger of the Goose Creek Police Department said the assault took place because the boy reportedly refused to leave the room after getting in trouble for not listening and making animal noises.

Last week, a Kentucky teacher dragged a boy with autism through the hallway at school leaving him bruised and traumatized.

(MORE: Surveillance video shows teacher, nurse dragging boy with autism)

In April, a 7-year-old boy suffered a concussion after a teacher dragged him by his feet off a school bus.

(MORE: 7-year-old boy said to suffer a concussion after being dragged off school bus)

Johnson and Goose Creek Elementary did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Previous PostUPDATE: Sheriff's Department Investigating Oak Hill Home Fire, Leaving One Person On Fire
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X