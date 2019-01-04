Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Sources: WVU hires Troy’s Brown as new coach
NewsWatchSportsSports FeaturesSports NewsStateTop StoriesWVU

Sources: WVU hires Troy’s Brown as new coach

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 04, 2019, 13:14 pm

33
0

The West Virginia Mountaineers have hired Troy‘s Neal Brown to a six-year deal to be their new football coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The move comes only two days after former Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen was officially hired at Houston.

Brown, 38, is one of only six FBS coaches with 10 victories in each of the past three seasons.

Brown’s hiring was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

A disciple of Hal Mumme’s and Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offenses, Brown has a 35-16 record in four seasons at Troy. After going 4-8 in his first season, the Trojans are 31-8 the past three seasons combined and won three bowl games. They won the 2017 Sun Belt Conference title and were co-Sun Belt East champions this past season.

In 2017, the Trojans upset No. 25 LSU 24-21, which ended the Tigers’ 49-game nonconference winning streak at Tiger Stadium.

Holgorsen went 61-41 in eight seasons at West Virginia.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter contributed to this report.

Previous PostMISSING: Mercer County Teenage Boy
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X