Sound Mind hosts recovery workshop this week

MULLENS, WV (WOAY)- Helping anyone through their addiction recovery can be a stressful process, but a four day workshop is helping those gain skills to support friends and family recovering.

Sound Mind, GRaCE, and the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia have come together to bring supporting recovery efforts to Southern West Virginia.

“Selfishness is one of the biggest things that drug addicts exude. When we can use our life and our experiences in order to help others, it not only helps them, but it helps us in our recovery, as well,” says Preston Pace, the Peer Support Consultant at the Welch facility.

Participants learn a variety of things, such as how to use active listening, ask appropriate questions and how to provide resources to those in need of support.

It doesn’t matter how much resources you have. What we instill in our coaches is that, it doesn’t matter what resources are available because a community like this may have very scarce resources. What matters is the resourcefulness that’s inside of them and that’s what we develop. We develop resiliency skills so they can practice those skills on their own life and also be able to help someone else,” says John Unger, the Founder and President of GRaCE.

Many of the coaches and managers have even been through the recovery process themselves.

“Being an addict myself, I come from a long history of addiction, 18 years, and I think for you to get a better understanding of where you come from and how to help other people, you have to learn how to connect with them. It’s not just about being an addict and knowing where they come from, it’s also about connecting with them on a better level,” says Micheal Williams, a Residential Manager at a Women’s Facility. “The more educated you are about it, the better you are at learning how to help them in how to deal with it.”

Along with gaining skills, participants will also gain three college credits through the workshop. To learn more about the workshop, you can visit www.strengthingrace.com.