Sound Immersion Event Coming to Mt. Hope

Anna SaundersBy Aug 30, 2019, 09:31 am

MT. HOPE, W.Va (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope is bringing a Chicago-based singer, teacher and sound guide to host a song circle and sound immersion event in Mt. Hope.

On September 7, Davin Youngs will be hosting the event in the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Downtown Mt. Hope.

“I think it’s great that somebody would come all the way from Chicago to show our little town that we’re important and that we kinda make a spot on the map for cool events like this,” event organizer Zach Nunnally said.

From 3:30 p.m. until 5, Youngs will be leading those who attend in improvised singing where all voices and talents are welcome. From 6:30 p.m. to 8, there will be a  time of sound immersion to relax and listen to the music.

“It lets people know that there is more that’s going on out here and that there is something that’s going on in Mt. Hope. We have more to offer the community than what people really realize,” Harmony for Hope Executive Director Carrie Kidd said.

The singing circle part of the event costs $15 and the sound immersion costs $25 or $30 for both events. You can buy in advance by clicking here or at the door.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

