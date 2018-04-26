Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
‘Sorry I Tased You!’: Police Officer Apologizes To Firefighter With Cake

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 26, 2018, 07:58 am

HAMILTON, OH (ABC NEWS)-  An Ohio police officer found a creative way to apologize to a firefighter whom she accidentally shocked while deploying her stun gun during a scuffle with a suspect.

 

On April 12, Hamilton Township police Officer Darcy Workman and Hamilton Township firefighter Rickey Wagoner were attempting to deal with a “combative patient” in the back of an ambulance, Wagoner told ABC News over email.

 

The pair had responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male lying in the yard that afternoon, according to a police report.

 

Wagoner was trying to restrain the man “due to his aggressive nature” and the threat he posed to both himself and the officer, he said. At that point, Workman had already used her stun gun on the suspect twice “with no effect,” Wagoner said.

 

Shortly after Wagoner was shocked, hospital staff arrived on the scene and were able to restrain the suspect with straps, he said.

 

Department policy required that Wagoner undergo a medical evaluation after the incident, but he was not injured, he said.

Workman’s initial reaction to the accident was “immediate empathy and remorse,” Wagoner said.

Six days later, she showed up to the fire department and presented Wagoner with a custom cake from a local grocery store that read, “Sorry I tased you!” The chocolate cake was even adorned with a sad face written in icing.

