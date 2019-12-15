Sophia police host annual Shop with a Cop event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sophia police department showed up to Walmart for their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event provides a 50 dollar credit for clothes and 50 dollar credit for toys to children in need.

Sophia Police Department says this event mends broken bridges with the community and creates new ones. “Kids need someone to look up to we don’t want them to be scared of us. We want them to come to us when they have a problem not away from us,” said Sargent Stowers.

The kids were running around picking their favorite toys, meeting Santa and getting the joy of a Christmas a little bit earlier.

Patrol officer I.C. Hashimura says that meeting the kids is the best part.”The best part for me has been able to get to know the kids and talk to them. There’s a lot of kids that at the beginning of the day didn’t know exactly what a cop did and by the end of the day they want to be a cop.”

“I was asking my mommy all week how many days till shop with a cop,” said a child shopping with Officer Hashimura.

Hashimura proceeds to ask him “you having a good day buddy?”

He responds with a nod and says “yes, very.”

Sophia Police would like to thank the Whitesville State Bank for their generous donation of 500 dollars towards Shop with a Cop.