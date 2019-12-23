Sophia Police go door-to-door delivering presents with Santa

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Sophia Police had some leftover money from their Shop With a Cop program so on Monday, they decided to do some more giving.

The police officers, along with Santa, went door-to-door at the Apple Tree Apartments. They surprised the children with gifts and a visit from the big guy.

Each gift was tailored to the age of the children who lived there. The police were able to ask the landlord for information about the children ahead of time to buy gifts specifically for them.

“It’s hard this time of year for a lot of families and stuff, and if we can come up here and just make someone’s day, make someone smile and help out the children, then that’s what we’re going to do,” Cpl. Shane Meadows said.