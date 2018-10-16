Sophia Man In Jail For Strangling A Woman And Threatening To Kill Her

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after slamming a woman’s head on his knee, choking her and threatening to kill her.

According to a criminal complaint, Sophia Police responded to a child custody issue. The victim told police that Jared Goddard was in an argument with her at McDonald’s. Goddard got out of the car and began to walk down the street because he was mad, the victim stated. The victim said Goddard called her and manipulated her into coming back to pick him up.

Goddard took the victims head and slammed it on his knee and her nose started pouring blood. He then turned her over and started choking her saying he should knock all her teeth out and told her he was going to kill her.

They left to get gas at GoMart when Goddard got out to pay, the victim drove off. Goddard called her and said if she left him he would kill her and their son, too.

Goddard is charged with domestic battery and strangulation. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.