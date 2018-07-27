Sophia Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of A Woman And Her Children

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – A man was arrested after his second offense of indecent exposure to a woman and her children.

According to court documents, on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at around 1:30 pm the Sophia Police Department responded to a complaint at the Sophia Area Fire Department.

The woman and children told police that while she was traveling down East on Main Street in Sophia, she observed a white male with an orange shirt on standing on the side of the road with his pants down exposing his private area to her and her children.

The suspect was identified as James Madison Henson, 64, from Sophia. Once police spoke to Henson he admitted to having his pants down exposing his privates.

Police ran a background check and found that he had been convicted of indecent exposure in Wyoming County back in January of 2015.

Henson has been released on a 3,500 dollar bond.