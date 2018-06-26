Sophia Fire Department Looking for Vendors for Fall Festival

SOPHIA– While some individuals are planning summer festivals, some are already planning for fall festivities.

The Sophia City Fire Department is planning their fall festival in downtown Sophia. They are looking for different vendors to line the streets of their community along with different bands and a car show.

Organizers that we spoke to said this is one way to support the local fire department and take part in the festivities in the area.

Lt. Justin guzman with the Sophia Fire Department said, ” It is important for us to get out and communicate with the community and and interact with them. We will probably have a fire truck down there to show them all the equipment and what the fire levy has bought for us to help serve our community better.”

All proceeds will go to the fire department to help purchase equipment and other items for the department. For more information log onto their Facebook event.