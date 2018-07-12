Son Claims Devil Inside Him Caused Him To Stab His Mother Multiple Times

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after repeatedly stabbing his mother, claiming the devil made him do it.

According to Mullens Police, Logan Tyler Green, 20, of Mullens stabbed his mother several times. When the officers arrived at the apartment they found the victim sitting in a chair with a knife in her chest. The victim had been stabbed in her left calf, left shoulder, twice in the back, and in the upper left torso and the knife was still sticking out of her chest. The victim told police that her son stabbed her. Green was found in his apartment with his knees on the floor screaming “he could not take this anger anymore”.

Green asked police “what has Wrath done”? They asked him who Wrath is and he stated: “the devil that lives inside of me”. He went on to say that he had made a deal with the devil for the power of anger and he could not control Wrath. Later he asked Deputy White what Wrath had done, that no one would tell him. Deputy White told him that he had stabbed his mother and he responded by saying “that’s no big deal I would have stabbed her too”.

Police interviewed Green’s aunt who advised them that she had dinner the day before with Green and he had told her he was mad because his mother was trying to make him move to Virginia Beach and he did not want to go. She then stated that Green told her he wanted control of his money and he was going to confront his mother about all of it tomorrow.

Green is charged with malicious assault and attempted murder and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under no bond.